How to beat the heat in the Heartland

Hamilton County Police are warning residents of a possible sighting of the two wanted White County Jail inmates.
Shawnee Mass Transit District will be partnering with Rides Mass Transit to pick up residents from Cairo and Alexander County to Harrisburg.
Carbondale Police Department is requesting assistance in finding a missing adult.
Summer has not officially started but the Heartland is already seeing some of its hottest temperatures this year.
Cape Splash urges people to call ahead on Sunday to see if they are at capacity before stopping by.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.
Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.
Two Akron Fire Department firefighters, Art Dean and Deann Eller are on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations that they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station.
Actor Jason Momoa met with fans at the Denver Comic Con.
