Military offered free rides & healthcare services in Harrisburg - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Military offered free rides & healthcare services in Harrisburg

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Public transportation is being provided at no cost to attend the Delta Regional Authority's Southern Care Event taking place June 18-27 in Harrisburg, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media) Public transportation is being provided at no cost to attend the Delta Regional Authority's Southern Care Event taking place June 18-27 in Harrisburg, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Shawnee Mass Transit District will be partnering with Rides Mass Transit to pick up residents from Cairo and Alexander County to Harrisburg.

From June 18 - June 27, members of the military will be offering medical, dental, and optometry services at no cost.

Anyone who would like a ride is asked to contact Shawnee Mass Transit District.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly