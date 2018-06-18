Military offered free rides & healthcare services in Harrisburg

Public transportation is being provided at no cost to attend the Delta Regional Authority's Southern Care Event taking place June 18-27 in Harrisburg, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)

Shawnee Mass Transit District will be partnering with Rides Mass Transit to pick up residents from Cairo and Alexander County to Harrisburg.

From June 18 - June 27, members of the military will be offering medical, dental, and optometry services at no cost.

Anyone who would like a ride is asked to contact Shawnee Mass Transit District.

