Retirement Housing Foundation acquires Perryville housing community

Retirement Housing Foundation will celebrate taking ownership of a senior housing community in Perryville, Mo. on June 20. (Source: Retirement Housing Foundation)

A celebration will be held in Perryville, Missouri on Wednesday, June 20 after Retirement Housing Foundation acquired a housing community for older adults.

The event will be at 5 p.m.

RHF officially took ownership of WM J. Barnwell Apartments in January with an agreement that it would continue to serve its mission of providing affordable housing for older adults.

At the previous owner's request, RHF is currently in the process of renaming the community.

The housing is located across the street from Perryville's Senior Center and is near various restaurants, banks, grocery markets and a post office.

