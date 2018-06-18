3 southeast Missouri men charged with "lying and buying" firearms

Three southeast Missouri men were arrested on indictments charging them with making false statements in connections with the purchase of firearms. (Source: Raycom Media)

Jarvis Wofford, 26, of Malden, is alleged to have purchased a 9mm pistol from a gun shop in Malden, Mo on March 1, 2018, and falsely claimed on the ATF Form 4473 that he had not previously sustained a felony conviction. Wofford was a convicted felon at the time of the purchase because of his felony theft and burglary charge in 2012 in New Madrid County, Mo.

Wofford was also facing drug charges in Dunklin County, Missouri at the time he purchased the weapon. He also faces federal indictment for two instances of distribution of methamphetamine in 2014 and 2014 in Dunklin County.

He faces up to 10 years imprisonment on each weapons charge and up to 20 years imprisonment on each methamphetamine charge.

Wesley Williams, 23, and Demontray Walker, 22, of Charleston were arrested for lying on federal forms in association with the purchase of firearms in early 2018. Williams and Walker each face up to 10 years imprisonment of each weapons charge.

