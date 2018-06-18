SEMO basketball player Carpenter transferring for family reasons - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO basketball player Carpenter transferring for family reasons

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

SEMO sophomore forward Justin Carpenter is transferring from the Redhawks basketball program.

According to the Southeast Sports Information department, Carpenter is transferring to Wabash Valley College to be closer to home due to his mother's health issues.

The 6 foot, 9 inch forward from Mount Carmel, Illinois started 23-30 games for SEMO where he averaged over eight points and four rebounds per contest as a freshman.

