Police: DeSoto, IL man shot gun at vehicle in Carbondale

Brett I. Jones of Desoto, IL, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)

Carbondale Police Department arrested a man for aggravated unlawful use of weapons after they say he shot a gun at a vehicle on Sunday, June 17.

At 2 a.m. officers were in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue monitoring crowds at bar-closing time.

According to police, they saw a disturbance begin among a group of people in the alleyway behind the businesses at 2:18 a.m.

As officers approached the area, they say they heard several gunshots and saw a man firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle that was leaving the alley.

Officers ordered the man to drop his weapon and he did so.

Brett Jones, 22, of DeSoto, Illinois, was arrested.

Jones was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons and sent to the Jackson County Jail.

Officers say they heard an additional gunshot come from someone in the vehicle as it fled the area.

They say the vehicle was found unoccupied on East Oak Street and it was impounded.

According to police, two other vehicles were involved in a crash as a result of the vehicle's actions. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

