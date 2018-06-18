Junior citizen's police academy set for july in paducah

The Missouri Democratic Party is suing to block the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor.
The Missouri Democratic Party is suing to block the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor.
A 24-year-old missing man has been found safe according to the Kentucky State Police.
A 24-year-old missing man has been found safe according to the Kentucky State Police.
Investigators in Hamilton County, Illinois are warning residents of a possible sighting of the two wanted White County Jail inmates.
Investigators in Hamilton County, Illinois are warning residents of a possible sighting of the two wanted White County Jail inmates.
Carbondale Police Department reported that a missing man was found safe as of Tuesday, June 19.
Carbondale Police Department reported that a missing man was found safe as of Tuesday, June 19.
Let's dip into the music archives and check out the biggest selling records on this date in 1979. The summer of '79 was the summer of disco.
Let's dip into the music archives and check out the biggest selling records on this date in 1979. The summer of '79 was the summer of disco.
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.
The family returned the pool ladder, but all the other designs were similar.
The family returned the pool ladder, but all the other designs were similar.
A few visitors learned to never turn their back on a tiger. Fortunately, this tiger was in an enclosed space.
A few visitors learned to never turn their back on a tiger. Fortunately, this tiger was in an enclosed space.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.