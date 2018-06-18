Junior citizen's police academy set for july in paducah

If you are 13-18 years of age and are curious about pursuing a career in law enforcement, the Paducah Police Department has just the program for you. Applications are being accepted for Paducah PD's 7th annual Junior Citizen's Police Academy, July 23 through 27.

The JCPA is designed to give young people a first-hand look at the inner workings of the police department. It is modeled after the long-standing adult program, which runs 11 consecutive Thursday nights in the fall.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The JCPA is a five-day, summer camp-style program during which participants engage in many different activities. This includes mock crime scene investigations and court proceedings, learning about the department's specialized units like the bomb squad and SWAT team, as well as participating in mock "traffic stops."

This program is free and open to a maximum of 24 participants. It runs from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily, and the participants are provided a t-shirt and lunch each day.

Repeat students are welcome to apply, but new students are given preference. Students from throughout the western Kentucky area may apply now.

For more information and an application, see the City of Paducah website or contact Officer Ryan Hudson at rhudson@paducahky.gov.