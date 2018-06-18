Suspect wanted in Union County, IL shooting

The Union Co. Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect after a shooting on Kimber Rd. (Source: KFVS)

The sheriff's department is looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Union County, Illinois on Monday, June 18.

According to Sheriff Scott Harvel, the 911 call came in at 10:55 a.m.

He said a 40-year-old man was found with a suspected gunshot wound to the upper body at his home on 255 Kimber Road.

The sheriff said at this time, the victim's wounds appear to be "non-life-threatening."

The suspect was described as a white male with a beard and driving an older model maroon Ford F150 extended cab.

The shooting is under investigation and the sheriff said they are following some leads.

