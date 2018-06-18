Suspect arrested in Union County, IL shooting

Ferry operators will meet with state and local officials on Monday, June 25 to discuss the future of the Cave-In-Rock Ferry.
Ferry operators will meet with state and local officials on Monday, June 25 to discuss the future of the Cave-In-Rock Ferry.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the cooler weather will stick around today because clouds and rain showers will rotate through.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the cooler weather will stick around today because clouds and rain showers will rotate through.
An officer with the Carbondale Police Department was given a week of unpaid leave after advertising a coffee mug on social media that portrayed a resident.
An officer with the Carbondale Police Department was given a week of unpaid leave after advertising a coffee mug on social media that portrayed a resident.
Governor Mike Parson signed his first bills as the Governor of Missouri on Friday, June 22.
Governor Mike Parson signed his first bills as the Governor of Missouri on Friday, June 22.
The Vienna Police Department in southern Illinois is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
The Vienna Police Department in southern Illinois is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.
The arrest warrant detailing the events leading to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been released.
The arrest warrant detailing the events leading to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme has been released.
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.
Sentencing is set Friday for a man charged with killing his passenger in a 2016 Lamborghini car crash.
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.
A jury deliberating a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an East Texas woman who murdered in a Marshall motel room has ruled in favor of her family.
The Trump policy resulted in 2,300 children being taken from their parents or guardians and placed in shelters around the country, but the girl from the now-famous Getty Images picture was not among them.
The Trump policy resulted in 2,300 children being taken from their parents or guardians and placed in shelters around the country, but the girl from the now-famous Getty Images picture was not among them.
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.
The collapse was reported at Barton Brands distillery at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to Bardstown dispatch.
The Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Texas Anti-Gang Center charged 20 people with federal drug conspiracy and other drug charges. This comes after a multi-county raid on Thursday.
The Caprock Hi-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Texas Anti-Gang Center charged 20 people with federal drug conspiracy and other drug charges. This comes after a multi-county raid on Thursday.
A Hancock County man is dead after his single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from Diamondhead Airport Friday morning.
A Hancock County man is dead after his single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from Diamondhead Airport Friday morning.
Texas Tech administrative officials have launched an investigation into a series of racially driven chatroom messages that have come to light.
Texas Tech administrative officials have launched an investigation into a series of racially driven chatroom messages that have come to light.
An employee at a fast food restaurant in north Charlotte is accused of shooting into a car following an argument early Friday morning.
An employee at a fast food restaurant in north Charlotte is accused of shooting into a car following an argument early Friday morning.