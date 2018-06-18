Suspect arrested in Union County, IL shooting

The sheriff's department has arrested a suspect after a man was shot in Union County, Illinois on Monday, June 18. (Source: KFVS)

According to Sheriff Scott Harvel, the 911 call came in at 10:55 a.m.

Deputies said 30-year-old Kevin M. Edwards was taken into custody Monday without incident by the Union County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.

Edwards was charged with unlawful use of weapons and is awaiting his first court appearance, officials said.

Harvel said a 40-year-old man was found with a suspected gunshot wound to the upper body at his home on 255 Kimber Road.

The victim has been identified as Anthony D. Shelton according to the Sheriff's Office in Union County.

The sheriff said at this time, the victim's wounds appear to be "non-life-threatening."

