Man dead after ATV crash in Jefferson Co., IL

A man died after being found in a field near a wrecked ATV in Jefferson County, Illinois on Saturday, June 16.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:18 p.m. they received a 911 call about someone lying in a field near the crashed ATV off N. Presley Lane, west of Mt. Vernon.

Deputies from the office, members of the Woodlawn Fire Department and Littons Ambulance Service found an unresponsive man, later identified as 39-year-old James W. McCoy, from rural Mt. Vernon.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the crash continues.

