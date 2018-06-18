MO Gov. Parson appoints Kehoe as lieutenant governor

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the new lieutenant governor on Monday, June 18.

He spoke in the governor's formal office in the Missouri State Capitol at 1 p.m. about a "special announcement."

Parson appointed state Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe to be the lieutenant governor.

“Mike is someone who will bring great experience to the Lieutenant Governor’s office as part of this administration. He will provide valuable leadership experience to Missouri as well,” Parson said.

Kehoe is a businessman who has represented parts of central Missouri in the state Senate since 2011.

On November 2, 2010, Kehoe was elected to the Missouri Senate representing the citizens of the 6th District. He was later re-elected in 2014 to serve a second term.

In 2005, Governor Blunt asked Kehoe to serve on Missouri's Highways and Transportation Commission, and in 2009, was elected to be the chairman.

Kehoe has held leadership positions for several committees including: Administration, Vice-Chairman; Gubernatorial Appointments, Vice-Chairman; Local Government and Elections; Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions and Ethics, Chairman; Joint Committee on Capitol Improvements; Senate Select Committee on Capital Improvements, Chairman; Blue Ribbon Panel on Immigration; Joint Committee on Corrections.

He has also served on the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association Board, the Linn State Technical College Board of Regents, the Jefferson City Commerce, the USS Missouri (SSN-780) Commissioning Committee, the Central Missouri United Way and the Jefferson City Diocese Jubilee Committee.

The lieutenant governor's office has been vacant since June 1 when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned and Parson took over the position. Both Parson and Kehoe are Republicans.

Statements from lawmakers and former Missouri governors:

Former Missouri Governor Christopher S. Bond:

“The people of Missouri deserve a full slate of constitutional officials serving them and the governor needs a lieutenant governor. I applaud Governor Parson for demonstrating leadership by filling this vacancy in a thoughtful and deliberate manner.”

Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon:

“Missourians are best served by having a Lt. Governor in office. In 1992, Missouri voters added significant additional duties to the office that would be unmet if the position remained vacant. Also, Missouri’s unique succession laws could cause constitutional challenges if the governor becomes disabled when the Lt. Governor’s Office remained vacant. As Attorney General and later Governor, I research this issued extensively and firmly believe the Governor has the authority to fill a vacancy in this office by appointment.”

Former Missouri Governor Bob Holden:

“The Legislature has not provided any alternative to the Governor making the appointment to fill the Lt. Governor's position when vacant and past practices based on legal counsel from prior Governors based on their legal opinions of the Missouri constitution and the statutes is that the Governor shall make an appointment to fill the Lt. Governor's position.”

Former Missouri Governor Matt Blunt:

”Governor Parson has made another great decision in appointing Mike Kehoe as the next Lieutenant Governor. Mike is a dedicated public servant who will fulfill all his new responsibilities with skill and integrity. I believe our constitution empowers the governor to fill this and other vacancies. Given the many assigned responsibilities of the Lieutenant Governor it is clear to me that the intent was and is that Missouri should have a leader in that role.”

From Senate Leader Ron Richard:

“I commend the governor’s selection of Mike Kehoe as our state’s next lt. governor. For more than a decade, Sen. Kehoe has proven he has the experience and is committed to serving the people of Missouri. Not only is Mike a close colleague, but he is a good friend. I have been fortunate to witness his strong leadership skills and his passion for the Show-Me State. He knows how to communicate with people and has always displayed a willingness to listen to both sides. As Majority Leader of the Senate he was able to work across the aisle reasonably and fairly, and I know he will bring those values to his new role as lt. governor.”

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt:

"Mike Kehoe is a great friend and great public official. He truly understands the importance of good jobs to our economy and to families. Mike has worked tirelessly to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to compete and a prepared workforce to grow our economy. His experience as a business owner, cattle rancher, and state senator will make him an asset to the Parson administration, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.