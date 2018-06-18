1 man injured in 2-vehicle collision in McCracken Co., KY

One person was injured in a collision in McCracken Co., KY (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

McCracken County, Kentucky sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, June 18 to a two vehicle injury collision at the intersection of Old Mayfield road and Krebbs Station road.

According to deputies, 39-year-old Wallace from Gilbertsville Ky was heading west bound on Krebbs Station road on a 2004 Honda CBR motorcycle. Wallace failed to stop for the stop sign at the Old Mayfield road intersection causing him to enter the path of 39-year-old Daniel Ramage as he traveled north on Old Mayfield road in a 2000 Toyota Camry, deputies said.

Ramage struck the left rear corner of the motorcycle causing the bike to spin off the roadway into the ditch. Deputies said both vehicles had to be towed because of the damage. Old Mayfield was closed for approximately 30 minutes to facilitate the investigation and clean up.

Wallace was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. He was transported to an area medical center by Mercy Regional Ambulance for incapacitating injuries.

Also assisting on scene was the Hendron Fire Department.

