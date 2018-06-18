22 Jr. Beta students from Kelly Elementary return with national honors

The principal of Kelly Elementary in Benton, Missouri reached out to honor a few of her students that participated in the Jr. Beta Club State competition.

Principal Tracy Denbow said the kids participated in the grades 4 through 8 state competition in March. The school had 32 students qualify for Nationals according to Denbow.

Students that won or placed with National Honors include:

Essay - Gwen Essner (6th place)

Book Battle - Laynie Stone, Trystyn Ziegler, Gwen Essner, Miley Eates (6th place)

Speech - Emily Marriott (10th place)

Language Arts - Marissa Wilkerson (4th place)

Science - Ethan King (1st place)

Advertising Design - Sophia Lofton, Hunter Carlyle, Olivia Johnson, Trystyn Ziegler, Claire Davis (2nd place)

Special Talent - Ethan King (1st place)

Wreath - Abby Arthur (10th place)

Woodworking - Britton Wade (3rd place)

Sketching - Hunter Carylyle (8th place)

Fiber Arts - Madalyn Fodge (6th place)

Digital Art - Lillie Bartlett (9th place)

Black and White Photography - Lola Pattengill (9th place)

Robotics - Isaac Hupp, Jackson Jenkins, Evan Shoaf (6th place)

8th grade science - Austin Elkins (9th place)

8th grade social studies - Lonnie Lejeune (2nd place)

When the students returned from Savannah, Georgia they had competed against over 20,000 other Jr. Beta students. Denbow said 22 of those students returned with national honors. The competition ranged from academics to robotics to visual arts to performing arts.

Kristi Kirkpatrick, 1st-grade teacher and Shelley Houston, grade 7-8 math teacher sponsored the students. Denbow said they have done a magnificent job fundraising, coaching, mentoring and supporting these kids through the preparation for competition.

