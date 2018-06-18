Perry County, IL Sheriff's Office receives grant for in-car cameras

The sheriff's department will also receive training on how to use the new cameras (Source: Raycom Media))

Perry County Sheriff's Office in Illinois received a State Grant to purchase in-car video cameras and to train deputies to use them.

This announcement came from Sheriff Steve Bareis on Monday, June 18.

The grant from the Illinois Law enforcement Training Standards Board is for up to $42,800.

Camera systems have arrived in Perry County and are due to be installed by the end of June according to the announcement.

Sheriff Bareis says not everyone who gets pulled over is going to be recorded.

"Your basic traffic stop there's not gonna be much to it," he said, "I mean it's probably not ever going to be seen outside of viewing for training purposes."

However, for more serious crimes, he says the footage is essential to the justice department.

"When it comes to DUI's, drug arrests, search and seizures, those types of issues, this evidence is going to be greatly needed for court purposes," he said.

The systems to be installed are from Provision and will have a forward facing camera and rear facing camera that will record the back seat when a suspect is being transported to the Perry County Jail.

