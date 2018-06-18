County Collector: Cape Girardeau County firework stands must be licensed

Firework stands must be licensed in Cape Girardeau County(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)

Cape Girardeau County Collector Diane Diebold reminds individuals or organizations planning to operate a firework stand that they must have a county merchant's license.

This includes all cities within the county. The cost of each license is $25.

Diebold said the merchant license is available from the Jackson office in the Administrative Building, #1 Barton Square or the Cape Girardeau Office located in the Courthouse Annex, 44 N Lorimier Street.

Office hours are 8 am to 4:30 p.m., including the noon hour, Monday through Friday.

Diebold said the stands may be operated in the county from June 20 to July 10. However, each city may have a local ordinance stating different time frames.

A state license is also required for each stand, owners may contact the division of fire safety in Jefferson City for more information.

Other questions concerning the county license, please call 243-4476.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.