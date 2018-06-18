Garbage will not be collected on July 4 in Jackson, MO

According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.(Source: Pixabay)

The Jackson Sanitation Department will run on a different schedule on Wednesday, July 4.

According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.

If residents would normally have their garbage collected on Wednesday, it will be collected on Thursday, July 5 instead.

Thursday's routine will remain the same according to city officials.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

