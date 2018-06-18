Garbage will not be collected on July 4 in Jackson, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Garbage will not be collected on July 4 in Jackson, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The Jackson Sanitation Department will run on a different schedule on Wednesday, July 4.

According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.

If residents would normally have their garbage collected on Wednesday, it will be collected on Thursday, July 5 instead.

Thursday's routine will remain the same according to city officials.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

