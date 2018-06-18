BBB warns against IL based company after numerous complaints

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a business based in Illinois.

Rural King Supply has its headquarters in Mattoon, Il. The business has been accused of false advertising, prices not honored at the checkout, products ordered but not delivered and poor customer service.

It sells goods and guns online in addition to 100 retail stores.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The bureau cites more 90 complaints and negative reviews in the past three years related to online business.

The company has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale, due to unanswered consumer complaints and an underlying pattern of complaints according to the bureau.

Founded in 1960, Rural King has stores in Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Alabama. The company is registered with the Illinois secretary of state.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.