BBB warns against IL based company after numerous complaints

Cape Girardeau County Collector Diane Diebold reminds individuals or organizations planning to operate a firework stand that they must have a county merchant's license.
Coming to Cape Girardeau this summer: a once in a lifetime opportunity to step on board of one of the most iconic airplanes from World War II. The B-25 bomber known as “Maid in the Shade” will soar into the Cape Girardeau.
According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.
The business has been accused of false advertising, prices not honored at the checkout, products ordered but not delivered and poor customer service.
One inmate was captured but another two are still on the run after they escaped from the White County Jail in southern Illinois early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.
Prosecutors say the 31-year-old kicked the victim, broke his ribs and strangled him.
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.
Apple will try to drag the U.S.'s outdated 911 emergency calling system into the 21st century.
