First Alert: Warm & muggy

Once again is will be a very hot and humid afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

It is another hot day across the area with temperatures running in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

We are watching a few isolated showers developing but most areas will likely be dry. If you are lucky enough to receive one of these thunderstorms you can expect cloud to ground lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds.

Temperatures this evening will remain warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.



Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot again. There will be a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees again.



There appears to be a change in the weather pattern later this week.

