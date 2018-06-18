First Alert: Heat advisories in effect for much of Heartland

Once again is will be a very hot and humid afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

Make sure to remember the pets and reach out to the elderly today too (Source: KFVS)

The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

Its a warm, calm start to the workweek.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says heat advisories are up once again for most of the Heartland as feels like numbers will top back out in the upper 90s to lower 100s this afternoon.

The heat and humidity will fire off scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Rain chances become more widespread towards the end of the workweek.

