What you need to know June 18 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know June 18

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Things will feel humid outside today (Source: Pixabay) Things will feel humid outside today (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Monday, June 18.

First Alert Forecast

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the heartland today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels like numbers will range from upper 90’s to lower 100’s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are headed our way similar to this weekend. Some could be intense.

Rain chances go up a little bit Thursday into Friday. That should bring temps down a couple degrees. 

The upcoming weekend looks warm and muggy with slightly lower rain chances early next week. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

A 55-year-old woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15.

St. Johns Lutheran Church celebrated 150 years on Sunday, June 17.

The search continues for two dangerous inmates after three escape from White County, IL jail.

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the side of the road in Christian County, Kentucky.

Trending web stories

Former first lady Laura Bush decried the separation of migrant children from their parents.

A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • County Collector: Cape Girardeau County firework stands must be licensed

    County Collector: Cape Girardeau County firework stands must be licensed

    Monday, June 18 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-06-18 15:11:40 GMT
    Firework stands must be licensed in Cape Girardeau County(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)Firework stands must be licensed in Cape Girardeau County(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)
    Firework stands must be licensed in Cape Girardeau County(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)Firework stands must be licensed in Cape Girardeau County(Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)

    Cape Girardeau County Collector Diane Diebold reminds individuals or organizations planning to operate a firework stand that they must have a county merchant's license.

    Cape Girardeau County Collector Diane Diebold reminds individuals or organizations planning to operate a firework stand that they must have a county merchant's license.

  • WWII B-25 Bomber soared into Cape Girardeau for week-long visit

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:11:35 GMT

    Coming to Cape Girardeau this summer: a once in a lifetime opportunity to step on board of one of the most iconic airplanes from World War II. The B-25 bomber known as “Maid in the Shade” will soar into the Cape Girardeau.

    Coming to Cape Girardeau this summer: a once in a lifetime opportunity to step on board of one of the most iconic airplanes from World War II. The B-25 bomber known as “Maid in the Shade” will soar into the Cape Girardeau.

  • Garbage will not be collected on July 4 in Jackson, MO

    Garbage will not be collected on July 4 in Jackson, MO

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:00:19 GMT
    According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.(Source: Pixabay)According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.(Source: Pixabay)
    According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.(Source: Pixabay)According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.(Source: Pixabay)

    According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.

    According to city officials, due to the Independence Day holiday, the department will not operate that Wednesday.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Anxiety attack patient in CA was mocked, accused of wanting drugs by ER doctor

    Anxiety attack patient in CA was mocked, accused of wanting drugs by ER doctor

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:55:26 GMT

    Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.

    Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.

  • Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious

    Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious

    Sunday, June 17 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-06-17 13:56:56 GMT
    Jordan McClain, 20, is accused of picking up five underage girls from a foster care home in Mobile and giving them pills and marijuana. (Source: Ocean Springs Police Dept)Jordan McClain, 20, is accused of picking up five underage girls from a foster care home in Mobile and giving them pills and marijuana. (Source: Ocean Springs Police Dept)

    A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.

    A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.

  • Boy knocks over $132K statue; parents told to pay up

    Boy knocks over $132K statue; parents told to pay up

    Sunday, June 17 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-06-17 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-06-17 05:05:50 GMT
    An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children. (Source: City of Overland Park/KSHB/CNN)An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children. (Source: City of Overland Park/KSHB/CNN)

    An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.

    An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.

    •   
Powered by Frankly