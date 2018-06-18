What you need to know June 18

Good morning, it is Monday, June 18.

First Alert Forecast

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the heartland today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the feels like numbers will range from upper 90’s to lower 100’s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are headed our way similar to this weekend. Some could be intense.



Rain chances go up a little bit Thursday into Friday. That should bring temps down a couple degrees.



The upcoming weekend looks warm and muggy with slightly lower rain chances early next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

A 55-year-old woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15.

St. Johns Lutheran Church celebrated 150 years on Sunday, June 17.

The search continues for two dangerous inmates after three escape from White County, IL jail.

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the side of the road in Christian County, Kentucky.

Trending web stories

Former first lady Laura Bush decried the separation of migrant children from their parents.

A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.