Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Christian Co., KY

Happy Father's Day! It was another hot and humid day on Sunday, June 17 with temperatures in the mid-90s, but the "feel-like" temperatures was in the 100s.
Happy Father's Day! It was another hot and humid day on Sunday, June 17 with temperatures in the mid-90s, but the "feel-like" temperatures was in the 100s.
One inmate was captured but another two are still on the run after they escaped from the White County Jail in southern Illinois early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
One inmate was captured but another two are still on the run after they escaped from the White County Jail in southern Illinois early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
St. Johns Lutheran Church celebrated 150 years on Sunday, June 17 with a ceremonial service in Pocahontas, Missouri.
St. Johns Lutheran Church celebrated 150 years on Sunday, June 17 with a ceremonial service in Pocahontas, Missouri.
A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the side of the road in Christian County, Kentucky on Sunday, June 17.
A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the side of the road in Christian County, Kentucky on Sunday, June 17.
Cape Splash urges people to call ahead on Sunday to see if they are at capacity before stopping by.
Cape Splash urges people to call ahead on Sunday to see if they are at capacity before stopping by.
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.