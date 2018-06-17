Death investigation underway after body found on side of road in Christian Co., KY

A death investigation is underway in Christian County, Ky. after a man's body was found on the side of the road. (Source: Raycom Media)

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the side of the road in Christian County, Kentucky on Sunday, June 17.

According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Sunday afternoon on Deason Lane in Hopkinsville, Ky.

Authorities say they were contacted by a passerby who saw what they thought was a body lying on the side of the road, in a wood line on Deason Lane, about a quarter-mile from Antioch Church Rd. at around 7:12 p.m.

When deputies arrived shortly after, they say they found the body and contacted the coroner.

At this time, deputies say it is unclear how long the victim was in that area.

Investigators continued to process the scene to determine the identity of the victim and what led to his death. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hopkinsville/Christian County ECC at 270-890-1300 and ask for Detective Lt. Scott Noisworthy.

