Body identified as missing Hopkinsville, Ky man in Christian Co. death investigation

A death investigation is underway in Christian County, Ky. after a man's body was found on the side of the road. (Source: Raycom Media)

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the side of the road in Christian County, Kentucky on Sunday, June 17.

According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, the body was found Sunday afternoon on Deason Lane in Hopkinsville, Ky.

The body has been identified as 29-year-old Desmond Lamar Leavell of Hopkinsville, Ky.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Authorities say they were contacted by a passerby who saw what they thought was a body lying on the side of the road, in a wood line on Deason Lane, about a quarter-mile from Antioch Church Rd. at around 7:12 p.m.

Leavell was reported missing this past Friday, June 15 by family members and was found in a wood line off of Deason Road Sunday evening by a passerby.

According to investigators and the medical examiner, Leavell died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Desmond Leavell is asked to contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 270-890-1300 and ask for Detective Lieutenant Scott Noisworthy.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.