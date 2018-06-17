First Alert: Hot, humid Father's Day

Happy Father's Day!

It was another hot and humid day on Sunday, June 17 with temperatures in the mid-90s, but the "feel-like" temperatures was in the 100s.

The heat advisory was extended until Monday night for temperatures feeling as hot as 105 degrees.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels said isolated showers and storms will appear again on the radar and will continue through the early evening. If a storm grows strong enough, it may be severe warned for gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

These should clear out with mostly clear skies by nightfall.

Next week will have a slight cool down by just a few degrees in temperature, but better chances of rain and storms move in mid-week.

