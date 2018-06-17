Pocahontas, MO church in celebrates 150 years

One inmate was captured but another two are still on the run after they escaped from the White County Jail in southern Illinois early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
Happy Father's Day! It was another hot and humid day on Sunday, June 17 with temperatures in the mid-90s, but the "feel-like" temperatures was in the 100s.
St. Johns Lutheran Church celebrated 150 years on Sunday, June 17 with a ceremonial service in Pocahontas, Missouri.
Cape Splash urges people to call ahead on Sunday to see if they are at capacity before stopping by.
A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15.
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.
