Cape Splash urges customers to call ahead due to heat

Cape Splash urges people to call ahead on Sunday to see if they are at capacity before stopping by.

Recreation Division Manager Penny Williams said this is due to the extreme heat out and they don't want anyone waiting outside at the gate.

This comes after Saturday where Cape Splash hit capacity for their park at 1 p.m. At that time, customers had to wait their turn outside of the gate in the extreme heat.

Williams some people had some heat related illnesses while waiting for their turn to get in.

Cape Splash employees had water available for customers and tried to cool them off but the heat was too extreme for some.

Williams urges those to call ahead to see if there is a wait time so they aren't having to wait outside. She stated that people need to make sure if they cannot fit them inside the park that they seek a cool place inside somewhere else and check back later.

Williams also said they closed the Cape Municipal Pool to customers on Sunday as they are transferring all employees from there to Cape Splash to help out with crowds and the heat.

If you would like more information, call the Osage Centre at 573-334-6342, the weather line at 573-979-1024, or check their Facebook page here.

