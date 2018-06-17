M2.5 earthquake reported near Steele, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported near Steele, Missouri early on Sunday morning, June 17.

According to the USGS preliminary report, it happened at about 6:50 a.m. about 4 miles northeast of Steele and about 5 miles northeast of Cooter.

The preliminary report shows the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers.

