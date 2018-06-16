Cards fall to rival Cubs 6-3

Cardinals vs Cubs in rivalry game. (Source: KFVS) ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -
Cardinals host the Cubs in a cross-state rivalry game.
Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna got things started with a two-run home run in the first.
Wilson contras cut the deficit in half with an RBI single in the third (2-1 Cardinals).
Addison Russell tied it in the third with a solo home run.
Carlos Martinez singled in a run in the fourth to make it 3-2.
Kyle Schwarber answered right back with an RBI single in the fifth to tie it up.
Ian Happ doubles in a run in the seventh to give the Cubs a 4-3 lead.
Jason Heyward hit a two-run home run in the eighth to extend the lead 6-3.
Cubs take game two of the series on a 6-3 score.
