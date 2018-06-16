Woman and 1-year-old child hit by vehicle in Cape Girardeau, MO

Woman and child hit by vehicle on Middle Street. (Source: Kyle Hinton, KFVS)

Cape Girardeau Police responded to a pedestrian hit by vehicle call on Saturday, June 16.

According to police, a mother was pushing her 1-year-old child in a stroller on Middle Street at Washington Park, when a driver began to back out.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The driver hit the mother and child, who were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the driver with pending charges.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.