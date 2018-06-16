Volunteers clean up Black River, in need of team

Three inmates escaped from White County Jail early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
Three inmates escaped from White County Jail early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a pedestrian hit by vehicle call on Saturday, June 16.
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a pedestrian hit by vehicle call on Saturday, June 16.
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13.
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13.
Volunteers took to the Black River near Clearwater Lake on Saturday to clean up the trash.
Volunteers took to the Black River near Clearwater Lake on Saturday to clean up the trash.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.
AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.