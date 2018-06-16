1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Williamson County, IL

1 injured in two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13. (Source: Raycom Media)

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13.

According to ISP, Robert Farmer, 34, of Johnston City, Ill., was traveling on Route 13 when he approached Greenbrier road.

Farmer failed to stop at a red light and entered the intersection and hit a vehicle driven by Brianna Howell, 33, of Carterville, Ill.

Howell was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP cited Farmer with a failure to yield stop light and not having valid insurance.

