1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Williamson County, IL

Three inmates escaped from White County Jail early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a pedestrian hit by vehicle call on Saturday, June 16.
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13.
Volunteers took to the Black River near Clearwater Lake on Saturday to clean up the trash.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.
In the wake of the film's release this weekend a number of social media users have noted the film's numerous intense flashing scenes.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.
AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.
