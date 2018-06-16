New Missouri Supreme Court rules sealing of case information

A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13.
Fruitland firefighters responded to a crash on Saturday, June 16. The collision happened on County Road 607, about a quarter mile south of MO 177.
Three inmates escaped from White County Jail early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15.
