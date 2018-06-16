Crews respond to collision involving U.S. mail vehicle in Fruitl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews respond to collision involving U.S. mail vehicle in Fruitland

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Fruitland firefighters are working a crash on County Road 607. (Source: Fruitland Area Fire Protection District) Fruitland firefighters are working a crash on County Road 607. (Source: Fruitland Area Fire Protection District)
FRUITLAND, MO (KFVS) -

Fruitland firefighters responded to a crash on Saturday, June 16.

The collision happened on County Road 607, about a quarter mile south of MO 177.

The road was closed for an hour.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 7-meter-long python swallows Indonesian woman

    7-meter-long python swallows Indonesian woman

    Saturday, June 16 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-16 11:59:12 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-06-16 17:01:18 GMT
    A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. (Source: Pixabay.com)A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia. (Source: Pixabay.com)

    A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.

    A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.

  • Germantown psychiatrist whipped patients, called them 'mules,' report finds

    Germantown psychiatrist whipped patients, called them 'mules,' report finds

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:04:13 GMT
    Valerie Louise Augustus (Source: Christian Psychiatric Services via Facebook)Valerie Louise Augustus (Source: Christian Psychiatric Services via Facebook)

    A Germantown psychiatrist had her license suspended for whipping patients and comparing them to mules.

    A Germantown psychiatrist had her license suspended for whipping patients and comparing them to mules.

  • Cooling towers imploded at Florida power plant

    Cooling towers imploded at Florida power plant

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:59:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-06-16 22:01:15 GMT
    (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Two 464-foot-tall cooling towers of the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville, Florida's Northside are simultaneously imploded Saturday, June 16, 2018, as part of the demolition of the now closed coal fir...(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Two 464-foot-tall cooling towers of the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville, Florida's Northside are simultaneously imploded Saturday, June 16, 2018, as part of the demolition of the now closed coal fir...

    Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.

    Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly