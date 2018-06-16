Three dangerous White County, IL escapees wanted

A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15.
A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
Three inmates escaped from White County Jail early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
Three inmates escaped from White County Jail early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
June 17 is all about Dad. Sure, you can buy or make him a card, but why not take him out on an adventure or two? Here ae five ideas to help you plan a day of fun for your dad.
June 17 is all about Dad. Sure, you can buy or make him a card, but why not take him out on an adventure or two? Here ae five ideas to help you plan a day of fun for your dad.
Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.
Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."