Three dangerous White County, IL escapees wanted

Three inmates escaped from White County Jail early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.

The three men are wanted for a variety of charges including murder:

24-year-old Zachery J. Shock is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm/ murder. Shock is described as 5'10" tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

28-year-old Justing M. Bray is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude. Bray is described as 6'0" tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

61-year-old Johnny E. Tipton is charged with theft. Tipton is described as 5'9" tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

They used a pipe to break a hole in the wall to free themselves.

Outside video showed the men running on foot down an alley at 3:05 a.m.

The men are considered dangerous and do not try to approach them.

You are encouraged to contact the White County Sheriff's Office at 618-382-5321 if you know their whereabouts.

