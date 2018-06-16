Search continues for 2 dangerous inmates after 3 escape from White County, IL jail

A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15.
One inmate was captured but another two are still on the run after they escaped from the White County Jail in southern Illinois early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported near Steele, Missouri early on Sunday morning, June 17.
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a pedestrian hit by vehicle call on Saturday, June 16.
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13.
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.
In the wake of the film's release this weekend a number of social media users have noted the film's numerous intense flashing scenes.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.
