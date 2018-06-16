3 charged with aiding White Co., IL jail escape; search continues for 2 inmates

From left to right: Wendi Owen, Carly Schmittler & Elijah Locher are accused of aiding in the escape. (Source: White County Jail)

The three inmates reportedly used a pipe to break through the jail wall. (Source: Carmi PD)

Three people have been arrested and charged with aiding in the escape of three inmates from the White County Jail on Saturday, June 16.

Wendi Owen, 46, of Grayville; Carly Schmittler, 28, of Grayville; and Elijah Locher, 32, of Crossville, are being held at the White County Jail.

One inmate was captured but another two are still on the run after they escaped from the jail in southern Illinois early on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, June 17 drivers along IL. Rt. 1 reported seeing two men walking along the roadway around 8:30 p.m.

According to the White County Sheriff's Department, the men matched the descriptions of Zachery J. Shock and Johnny Tipton. Officials were told the men left the road and ran into the nearby woods between Norris City and Omaha. Motorists described them as one older male with gray hair and one in his mid-20s with a stocky build. Both men were wearing shorts with no shirt.

Twenty-four-year-old Shock is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm/murder. Shock is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Tipton, 61, is charged with theft. Tipton is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

On Sunday night, officials from various departments in White County and surrounding areas searched for the two men. Sheriff's office officials said a drone was used from Hamilton County along with two K-9 dogs from Illinois State Police.

According to the Hardin County, Illinois Sheriff's Department, Tipton has connections to the Hardin County area.

Shock and Tipton are considered dangerous and authorities advise you not to try to approach them. You are encouraged to contact the White County Sheriff's Office at 618-382-5321 if you know their whereabouts.

According to the Carmi Police Department, the inmates used a pipe to break a hole in the wall to free themselves.

Outside video showed the men running on foot down an alley at 3:05 a.m.

Deputies were said to have been making their usual patrol at the time, but the sheriff said because of where the hole was made, it was hard to see.

"They don't go into the actual cells on every cell check," Sheriff Doug Maier said. "You just couldn't observe it, so it wasn't until they actually went in the cell at 5:30 when they noticed there was [sic] people missing."

People living in White County are being told to be careful, but one person living there has taken steps to ensure her safety.

"Well, when I heard about it I didn't think too much about it but whenever they said there's a murderer out, that made a little difference," Deane Fleck of Carmi said. "But I'm really not that afraid. I'm ready for him. I have a gun right beside me."

Justin M. Bray, 28, was caught at 7:34 p.m. on Saturday at a rural location east of Crossville.

According to the White County Sheriff's Department's post on Facebook, Bray was spotted walking along a county road. He ran but was found in an oil field tank.

He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the White County Jail where he will face escape charges. According to the sheriff's department, his bond will be set at $1 million.

Bray was previously charged with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude.

