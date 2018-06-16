3 charged with aiding White Co., IL jail escape; search continues for 2 inmates

Summer has not officially started but the Heartland is already seeing some of its hottest temperatures this year.
Cape Splash urges people to call ahead on Sunday to see if they are at capacity before stopping by.
Temperatures this evening will remain warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.
A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found on the side of the road in Christian County, Kentucky on Sunday, June 17.
Perry County Sheriff's Office received a State Grant to purchase in-car video cameras and to train deputies to use them.
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."
Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.
