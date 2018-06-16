1 captured, 2 dangerous inmates wanted after escape from White County, IL jail

One inmate was captured but another two are still on the run after they escaped from the White County Jail in southern Illinois early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
One inmate was captured but another two are still on the run after they escaped from the White County Jail in southern Illinois early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a pedestrian hit by vehicle call on Saturday, June 16.
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a pedestrian hit by vehicle call on Saturday, June 16.
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13.
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 13.
Volunteers took to the Black River near Clearwater Lake on Saturday to clean up the trash.
Volunteers took to the Black River near Clearwater Lake on Saturday to clean up the trash.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
China fired back Saturday in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.
China fired back Saturday in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.
A spokeswoman said the company was “amazed” and “impressed” by the thoughtfulness of the idea.
A spokeswoman said the company was “amazed” and “impressed” by the thoughtfulness of the idea.
Hagler, a 5-week-old girl, is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen in the 3100 block of Airport Blvd. in Mobile.
Hagler, a 5-week-old girl, is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen in the 3100 block of Airport Blvd. in Mobile.