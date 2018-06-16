1 captured, 2 dangerous inmates wanted after escape from White County, IL jail

Justin Bray was taken into custody on Saturday evening. (Source: White County Sheriff's Department)

One inmate was captured but another two are still on the run after they escaped from the White County Jail in southern Illinois early on the morning of Saturday, June 16.

The three men are wanted for a variety of charges including murder.

The search continues for two of the inmates.

Twenty-four-year-old Zachery J. Shock is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm/murder. Shock is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Johnny E. Tipton, 61, is charged with theft. Tipton is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Shock and Tipton are considered dangerous and authorities advise you not to try to approach them.

Justin M. Bray, 28, was caught at 7:34 p.m. on Saturday at a rural location east of Crossville.

According to the White County Sheriff's Department's post on Facebook, Bray was spotted walking along a county road. He ran but was found in an oil field tank.

He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the White County Jail where he will face escape charges. According to the sheriff's department, his bond will be set at $1 million.

Bray was previously charged with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude.

According to the Carmi Police Department, the inmates used a pipe to break a hole in the wall to free themselves.

Outside video showed the men running on foot down an alley at 3:05 a.m.

You are encouraged to contact the White County Sheriff's Office at 618-382-5321 if you know their whereabouts.

