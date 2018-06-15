55-year-old woman dead after gunshot wound in Puxico, MO

Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.
Cape Girardeau police, firefighters and emergency crews responded to an incident on Broadway Street on Friday, June 15.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...
DeDe Phillips, a 46-year-old Georgia grandmother, told a local newspaper her thinking was: "Not today."
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.
