55-year-old woman dead after gunshot wound in Puxico, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

55-year-old woman dead after gunshot wound in Puxico, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office) The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
PUXICO, MO (KFVS) -

A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15.

According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, a 55-year-old woman died after she suffered a gunshot wound.

The woman's name has not been released yet.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 55-year-old woman dead after gunshot wound in Puxico, MO

    55-year-old woman dead after gunshot wound in Puxico, MO

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:42:04 GMT
    The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
    The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
    A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15. According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, a 55-year-old woman died after she suffered a gunshot wound. The woman's name has not been released yet. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15. According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, a 55-year-old woman died after she suffered a gunshot wound. The woman's name has not been released yet. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Illinois officials to begin search for vendor to run resort

    Illinois officials to begin search for vendor to run resort

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:51:09 GMT
    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site. (Source: KFVS)Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site. (Source: KFVS)

    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.

    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.

  • Southeast Regents extend Pres. Vargas' contract

    Southeast Regents extend Pres. Vargas' contract

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:18:08 GMT
    The Southeast MO State University Board of Regents voted to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas' contract as president another three years. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)The Southeast MO State University Board of Regents voted to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas' contract as president another three years. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.

    The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy tells police that driver shot family in road rage run-in

    Boy tells police that driver shot family in road rage run-in

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:48:39 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-06-16 07:51:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

    Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

    Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

  • GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:24:12 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:05:11 GMT
    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

  • Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:17:49 GMT

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    •   
Powered by Frankly