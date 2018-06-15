Police: Missouri man shoots girlfriend after $36 dispute - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Missouri man shoots girlfriend after $36 dispute

Loreal Goode, 32, was shot in the head Wednesday morning in a Family Dollar store parking lot. (Credit: KMOV) Loreal Goode, 32, was shot in the head Wednesday morning in a Family Dollar store parking lot. (Credit: KMOV)
Brian Clay, 42, was charged with murder in the first-degree after he shot a woman in the head because she would not drive him to a pawn shop so he could purchase a $36 TV. (Credit: St. Louis County PD) Brian Clay, 42, was charged with murder in the first-degree after he shot a woman in the head because she would not drive him to a pawn shop so he could purchase a $36 TV. (Credit: St. Louis County PD)

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities allege a Missouri man killed his girlfriend in front of her daughter after she refused to lend him $36.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Brian Clay was charged Thursday in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Loreal Goode.

Police allege that Clay shot Goode in the head on Wednesday while they were in a car parked in a Family Dollar parking lot in Jennings. Goode's 14-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle.

Authorities say the shooting occurred after Goode refused Clay's request for a ride to a pawnshop and $36 so he could get his television back.

The couple had been dating for about six years.

Clay is facing several charges, including first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was denied bail.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • 55-year-old woman dead after gunshot wound in Puxico, MO

    55-year-old woman dead after gunshot wound in Puxico, MO

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:42:04 GMT
    The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
    The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
    A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15. According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, a 55-year-old woman died after she suffered a gunshot wound. The woman's name has not been released yet. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15. According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, a 55-year-old woman died after she suffered a gunshot wound. The woman's name has not been released yet. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Illinois officials to begin search for vendor to run resort

    Illinois officials to begin search for vendor to run resort

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:51:09 GMT
    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site. (Source: KFVS)Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site. (Source: KFVS)

    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.

    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.

  • Southeast Regents extend Pres. Vargas' contract

    Southeast Regents extend Pres. Vargas' contract

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:18:08 GMT
    The Southeast MO State University Board of Regents voted to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas' contract as president another three years. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)The Southeast MO State University Board of Regents voted to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas' contract as president another three years. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.

    The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.

    •   
Powered by Frankly