STL Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

STL Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

The St. Louis Cardinals began a three-game weekend series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, June 15.

The Cubs took the first game of the series with a score of 13-5.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The funeral for longtime Cardinal Red Schoendienst was held on Friday.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Woods on expectations for another major win: 'Absolutely'

    Woods on expectations for another major win: 'Absolutely'

    Friday, June 15 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:40:41 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-06-16 07:01:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Tiger Woods waits to putt on the 15th green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Tiger Woods waits to putt on the 15th green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
    Tiger Woods shoots 2 over in 2nd round of US Open and misses cut, but 'absolutely' expects to win another major.
    Tiger Woods shoots 2 over in 2nd round of US Open and misses cut, but 'absolutely' expects to win another major.

  • AP source: Kawhi Leonard wants a trade from Spurs

    AP source: Kawhi Leonard wants a trade from Spurs

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:38:26 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-06-16 07:01:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard handles a ball before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Antonio. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard handles a ball before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in San Antonio. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated ...
    AP source: Kawhi Leonard has told the San Antonio Spurs that he wants a trade.
    AP source: Kawhi Leonard has told the San Antonio Spurs that he wants a trade.

  • STL Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

    STL Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:50:52 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals began a three-game weekend series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday evening. 

    The St. Louis Cardinals began a three-game weekend series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday evening. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly