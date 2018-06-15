Woman gets 5 years for southern Illinois nursing home arson

Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.
Cape Girardeau police, firefighters and emergency crews responded to an incident on Broadway Street on Friday, June 15.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
