Crews respond to incident on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Cape Girardeau police, firefighters and emergency crews responded to an incident on Broadway Street on Friday, June 15 (Source: Michale Johnson, KFVS)
Cape Girardeau police, firefighters and emergency crews responded to an incident on Broadway Street on Friday, June 15.

Emergency crews in Cape Girardeau responded to an incident inside a downtown business.  According to Chief Wes Blair, the call came in around 5:30 p.m.

Blair said a person had what he calls a mental health crisis inside the bathroom at the Subway on Broadway.

EMT’s transported that person to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No one got hurt and crews were clearing the scene just before 6 p.m.

