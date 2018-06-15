2 arrested on drug charges after bust in Mt. Vernon, IL

Chalan Penrod, 29, was arrested for unlawful delivery of meth. (Source: Mt. Vernon PD)

Three search warrants were issued on June 15 for three homes in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

According to police, the homes were on 2nd Street, Mannen Street and West Crownview.

Chalan Penrod, 29, was arrested for unlawful delivery of meth.

Trang Pham, 44, was arrested for unlawful possession of cocaine and drug equipment.

Evidence was seized by police.

The investigation continues.

Penrod and Pham’s bond will be set by a judge.

