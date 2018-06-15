Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion, IL police seeking check forgery suspect

The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.

The suspect is described as a white male in a white-black shirt. 

On June 13, 2018 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the suspect presented a stolen check to be cashed. Employees found the check didn't belong to the suspect.

The suspect left the station and got into the passenger side seat of a black Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information should contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

