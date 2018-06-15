Gov. Rauner updates on combating opioid epidemic

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria to meet with those who are receiving treatment for substance use disorder - and discuss efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

“This epidemic is affecting every community and every demographic with tragic outcomes but we’ve made it a priority to get people the help they need,” Rauner said. “We’ve toured the state listening to people who need our help. We’ve helped over 4,000 people get connected to resources through our Opioid Helpline. We’re limiting people’s ability to doctor-shop and we’ve put life-saving medications in the hands of people whose loved ones are struggling with opioid use. They’re the first line of defense in an emergency and over the past year, nearly 2,000 overdose reversals were reported. That’s nearly 2,000 lives saved.”

“Our task force hit the ground running and has been working with our state agency directors to curb this growing epidemic that now kills more Illinoisans than car accidents and homicides. We have been extremely busy, but we are just getting started,” Sanguinetti said. “This epidemic knows no neighborhood, no color and no class. It’s an equal opportunity aggressor, and it’s going to take all of us working together to battle this scourge and save lives.”

More than 150 receiving treatment reported overdose reversals occurred as a result of naloxone training.

