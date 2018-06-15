Gov. Rauner updates on combating opioid epidemic

Crews arrived to the call of a structure fire on 11th St. in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday, June 15.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
Cape Girardeau police, firefighters and emergency crews responded to an incident on Broadway Street on Friday, June 15.
June 17 is all about Dad. Sure, you can buy or make him a card, but why not take him out on an adventure or two? But why not spend some quality time with him.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.
Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.
A grandmother in Hart County said she has seen bobcats before, but never like the one she encountered last week.
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.
