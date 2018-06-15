Cape Girardeau vehicle pursuit into southern IL

Cape Girardeau Police ensued on a pursuit into Illinois after they pulled over a vehicle on Hwy 74. (Source: KFVS)

Cape Girardeau Police followed a vehicle into southern Illinois in a pursuit after it took off during a traffic stop on Friday, June 15.

According to Sgt. Schmidt with Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 2:30 p.m. an officer pulled over a vehicle on E. Highway 74.

The vehicle then took off when the officer got out of the vehicle for the traffic stop.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

It then took off across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and into Illinois.

Officers continued to chase the vehicle through Illinois until the Grape Vine Trail area in McClure.

They then turned the pursuit over to Illinois State Police.

The vehicle and the person are still wanted. Police believe the person is wanted on several charges.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.