Fake Ameren phone scammers call Cape Girardeau business

A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police. (Source: Raycom Media)

A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, someone is posing as being with Ameren Missouri and saying that their business is overdue/delinquent on their bill and electric will be shut off in 45 minutes if not paid in full.

This is the same scam that hit the St. Louis area earlier this year. Police said a Florissant business was taken for $500 in January 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Sgt. Schmidt said a ticket has been opened with Ameren and the information has been passed on to their security team.

“If you are delinquent, call Ameren UE yourself and talk to a real person,” he said.

Sgt. Schmidt said if anyone has a question about their bill, or has been contacted by a scammer to call police and then call Ameren customer service at 800-552-7583.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.