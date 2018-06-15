Missouri auditor backs decision to not pay Greitens' lawyers

Crews arrived to the call of a structure fire on 11th St. in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday, June 15.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
Cape Girardeau police, firefighters and emergency crews responded to an incident on Broadway Street on Friday, June 15.
June 17 is all about Dad. Sure, you can buy or make him a card, but why not take him out on an adventure or two? But why not spend some quality time with him.
