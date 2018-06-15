KY VFW busted for selling alcohol in dry county

Law enforcement received a tip the VFW was selling alcohol in Webster County, that happens to be a dry county. (Source: KFVS)

The Kentucky State Police, ABC, and Fish and Wildlife Officer Todd Jones executed a search warrant on Providence, Kentucky VFW on May 30.

During the search evidence of alcohol sales and gambling was discovered.

Charges are currently pending as the investigation is ongoing.

