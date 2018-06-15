Senator Schmipf says City of Sparta will see water/sewer bond pa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Senator Schmipf says City of Sparta will see water/sewer bond payments

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Senator Paul Schimpf addresses Sparta, IL water.sewer bond payments. (Source: Illinois General Assembly) Senator Paul Schimpf addresses Sparta, IL water.sewer bond payments. (Source: Illinois General Assembly)
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois Senator Paul Schipf (R-Waterloo) voted yes on Friday, June 15 on the budget that was signed into law on June 4.

A part of his, "yes" vote, Senator Schimpf was voting in favor of one of his "8 for 18" agenda items - the payments made to the City of Sparta, IL for water and sewer bond payments.

The Fiscal Year 2019 budget plan calls for making due on those payments.

“Sparta is a step closer to seeing water and sewer bond payments that have been owed dating back to 2017,” said Schimpf. “This is a good faith step forward by the state, to do what’s right and follow through on the commitments it’s made.”

Payments were missed last year for the first time in 11 years. This coming fiscal year, the city is expected to around $423,440 for payments owed in 2019.

The payments started in 2007, and to date, the state has a remaining debt of roughly $3.6 million that will be re-appropriated every year for the remaining six-year term, so long as it is appropriated in the budget every year.

