Senator Schmipf says City of Sparta will see water/sewer bond payments

Crews arrived to the call of a structure fire on 11th St. in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday, June 15.
A day after a Jackson County, Illinois man was found guilty of murder in the death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese, the student's mother is speaking out.
The Marion Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect at the Marion Mach 1 Station for an attempted forged check.
A phone scam is making rounds in southeast Missouri according to police.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanuinetti joined officials at the Human Service Center (HSC) in Peoria
The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
DeDe Phillips, a 46-year-old Georgia grandmother, told a local newspaper her thinking was: "Not today."
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.
Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Murchison man in connection with the death of a woman who was the passenger during a motorcycle chase Thursday evening.
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.
