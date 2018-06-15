Poplar Bluff fire being investigated, building total loss - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff fire being investigated, building total loss

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Crews arrived to the call of a structure fire on 11th St. in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday, June 15. (Source: Heather Wilson, Facebook) Crews arrived to the call of a structure fire on 11th St. in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday, June 15. (Source: Heather Wilson, Facebook)
One lane of traffic was briefly closed. (Source: Hailey Rains) One lane of traffic was briefly closed. (Source: Hailey Rains)
Three Poplar Bluff fire stations and other mutual aid are still on the scene. (Source: Dee Sparks) Three Poplar Bluff fire stations and other mutual aid are still on the scene. (Source: Dee Sparks)
The fire caused lots of smoke (Source: Dee Sparks) The fire caused lots of smoke (Source: Dee Sparks)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

.Crews arrived to the call of a structure fire in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday, June 15.

According to police, it began at a business building at the northeast corner of Highway 53 and South 11th St. The building is home to a storage business, a cab company and a tattoo shop.

According to Fire Chief Ralph Stucker crews were leaving scene as of 7:45 p.m. Investigators are coming back on Monday.

The Department of Natural Resources was called in due to an unspecified liquid coming out of the burned building. Samples were taken and the liquid diluted.

An excavator has also been brought in.

Six firefighters were given I.V. fluids by EMS because of the hot weather and the heat of the fire.

According to police dispatch, the call came in at 11:52 a.m. Police Chief Danny Whiteley said the building is a total loss. 

The state fire marshal was at the scene.

One lane of traffic was briefly closed. 

Three Poplar Bluff fire stations and other stations responded. There have been no reported injuries.

